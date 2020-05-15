Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $73.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

