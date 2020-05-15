International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,672,000 after buying an additional 567,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,874,000 after buying an additional 182,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,785,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,821,000 after buying an additional 63,529 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

