Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,715,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.