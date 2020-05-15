Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) and Anaplan (OTCMKTS:PLAN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 96.5% of Inspro Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Anaplan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Inspro Technologies has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inspro Technologies and Anaplan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Anaplan 0 6 14 0 2.70

Anaplan has a consensus target price of $53.95, indicating a potential upside of 31.00%. Given Anaplan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Inspro Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspro Technologies and Anaplan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspro Technologies $14.89 million 0.01 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Anaplan $348.02 million 16.21 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -38.85

Inspro Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anaplan.

Profitability

This table compares Inspro Technologies and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspro Technologies -8.02% -73.97% -12.36% Anaplan -42.88% -47.75% -23.19%

Summary

Anaplan beats Inspro Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspro Technologies

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, develops, sells, and supports Web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, an insurance administration and marketing system that supports group and individual business lines, as well as processes agent, direct market, worksite, and Website generated businesses. The company provides InsPro Enterprise on a licensed and an application service provider basis. It also offers professional services, such as system implementation, legacy system migration, application management, Web development, help desk, and hosting service support services. The company was formerly known as Health Benefits Direct Corporation and changed its name to InsPro Technologies Corporation in November 2010. InsPro Technologies Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Eddystone, Pennsylvania.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

