Insider Buying: ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,256.51).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 38,732 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £16,654.76 ($21,908.39).

On Wednesday, April 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 5,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £2,150 ($2,828.20).

LON ULS opened at GBX 47.25 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.45. ULS Technology PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.08).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

