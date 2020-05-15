Insider Buying: Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Buys £124.70 in Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Keith Skeoch acquired 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £124.70 ($164.04).

Keith Skeoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Keith Skeoch sold 65,589 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99), for a total value of £148,887.03 ($195,852.45).

On Tuesday, March 17th, Keith Skeoch purchased 50,294 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

Shares of LON:SLA opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.77) on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 280.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target (down from GBX 320 ($4.21)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 231.80 ($3.05).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

