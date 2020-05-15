Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £144.72 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,206 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £144.72 ($190.37).

LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,136 ($14.94) on Friday. Oxford Instruments plc has a one year low of GBX 724 ($9.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,215.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,407.51. The company has a market capitalization of $652.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several brokerages have commented on OXIG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,530 ($20.13) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,462 ($19.23) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,215 ($15.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,436.67 ($18.90).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

