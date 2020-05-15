Insider Buying: Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Insider Acquires £13,650 in Stock

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) insider Michael Snyder purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £13,650 ($17,955.80).
Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. Metro Bank PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 69 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 893.50 ($11.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.19.
Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro Bank PLC will post 8690.999864 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Metro Bank Company Profile
Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.
