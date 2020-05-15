Insider Buying: Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Insider Acquires £13,650 in Stock

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) insider Michael Snyder purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £13,650 ($17,955.80).

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. Metro Bank PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 69 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 893.50 ($11.75). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.19.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro Bank PLC will post 8690.999864 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale cut Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded Metro Bank to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 297.70 ($3.92).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

