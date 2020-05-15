Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys 15 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £125.25 ($164.76).

On Tuesday, April 14th, Roy Twite bought 15 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 802 ($10.55) per share, with a total value of £120.30 ($158.25).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Roy Twite bought 14 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 903 ($11.88) per share, with a total value of £126.42 ($166.30).

IMI opened at GBX 791.50 ($10.41) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 785.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,009.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 979.33 ($12.88).

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

