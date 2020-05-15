Insider Buying: BP plc (LON:BP) Insider Acquires 100 Shares of Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £316 ($415.68).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £312.48 ($411.05).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 296.45 ($3.90) on Friday. BP plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 565.80 ($7.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 316.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 422.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on BP shares. HSBC set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 416.84 ($5.48).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

