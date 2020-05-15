Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.41, but opened at $27.46. Ingersoll-Rand shares last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 2,523,889 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.