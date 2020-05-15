Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Down 25.3% Following Weak Earnings

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) shares dropped 25.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.33, approximately 16,756,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 3,081,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $330.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

In other Infinera news, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree bought 1,200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 40.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

