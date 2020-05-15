ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Releases Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

ImmuCell stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.29. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

In related news, Director David Scott Tomsche purchased 5,130 shares of ImmuCell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $25,547.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ImmuCell from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

