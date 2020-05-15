II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $41.10, but opened at $43.85. II-VI shares last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 335,948 shares traded.

IIVI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,980 shares of company stock worth $2,299,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in II-VI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

