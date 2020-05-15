IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 425.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX stock opened at $294.99 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $300.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.80, for a total transaction of $5,956,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $241,357,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,137 shares of company stock worth $32,362,358 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

