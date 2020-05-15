HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 242.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $1.90 on Friday. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 130.31% and a negative net margin of 76.96%. Equities analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 44.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 652,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.