Huami (NYSE:HMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Huami (NYSE:HMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.78), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $153.72 million for the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. Huami updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

HMI stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $731.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.36. Huami has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

Get Huami alerts:

HMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huami from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.