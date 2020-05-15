HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.74% and a negative net margin of 100.48%.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTGM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.99.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

