HSBC Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.30 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €2.30 ($2.67) price target from analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.90 ($2.21) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($3.95) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($4.94) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.80 ($3.26).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

