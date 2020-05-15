Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

