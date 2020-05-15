HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,200 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 562,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,052,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HNI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 19.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 84,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNI opened at $20.65 on Friday. HNI has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $971.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

