Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) Insider Andrew Sutch Purchases 14,227 Shares

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) insider Andrew Sutch purchased 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £14,938.35 ($19,650.55).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Friday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd has a one year low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The stock has a market cap of $652.80 million and a PE ratio of 74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.