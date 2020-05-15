Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Insider Sells £33,075,000 in Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($32.23), for a total value of £33,075,000 ($43,508,287.29).
Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 2,462 ($32.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,553 ($20.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($32.54). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,249.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,997.82.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.
