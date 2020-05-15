Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stake Lowered by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 21,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 340,839 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $20.24 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $49.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

