Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Down 10.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) traded down 10.2% on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.50. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hercules Capital traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.93, 2,140,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,294,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTGC. B. Riley raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

