Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 475 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

JPM stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

