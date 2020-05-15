Head-To-Head Review: KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) vs. Benefytt Technologies (OTCMKTS:BFYT)

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

This table compares KERING S A/ADR and Benefytt Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KERING S A/ADR $17.79 billion 3.20 $2.59 billion $2.95 15.27 Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.75 $29.61 million $3.53 6.09

KERING S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KERING S A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KERING S A/ADR and Benefytt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KERING S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Benefytt Technologies -4.37% 38.39% 7.81%

Risk and Volatility

KERING S A/ADR has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KERING S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KERING S A/ADR and Benefytt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KERING S A/ADR 1 4 5 0 2.40 Benefytt Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Benefytt Technologies has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.67%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than KERING S A/ADR.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides its products under the Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Boucheron, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Pomellato, Qeelin, Sowind, Stella McCartney, Ulysse Nardin, Tomas Maier, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Puma, Volcom, and Kering brand names. It sells its products through department stores, multi-brand stores, and franchise stores, as well as retail channels and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.