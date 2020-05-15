Head-To-Head Analysis: MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -51.05% -61.38% -34.65% Canadian Solar 5.36% 9.82% 2.53%

MoSys has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoSys and Canadian Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $10.09 million 0.34 -$2.58 million N/A N/A Canadian Solar $3.20 billion 0.31 $171.59 million $2.19 7.68

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than MoSys.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MoSys and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Solar 0 1 3 0 2.75

Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.52%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than MoSys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of MoSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats MoSys on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems. The company also provides specialty solar products consisting of Andes Solar Home System, an off-grid solar system that provides an economical source of electricity to homes and communities without access to grid; and Maple Solar System, a clean energy solution for families, as well as solar system kits, which are a ready-to-install packages that consist inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. In addition, it develops, builds, and sells solar power projects; performs engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for solar power projects; and offers operation and maintenance services that include inspection, repair, and replacement of plant equipment, site management, and administrative support services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity through its solar plants with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1,211.1 megawatts. Canadian Solar Inc. offers its products to distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia. Canadian Solar Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

