Head to Head Analysis: Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) versus Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Associated Capital Group and Oppenheimer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.12%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Risk and Volatility

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Oppenheimer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $31.26 million 22.79 $39.19 million N/A N/A Oppenheimer $1.03 billion 0.22 $52.95 million N/A N/A

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group -185.30% -6.45% -5.73% Oppenheimer 4.88% 8.59% 2.10%

Dividends

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Oppenheimer has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oppenheimer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. 83.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Oppenheimer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oppenheimer beats Associated Capital Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

