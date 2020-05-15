Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Shares Down 4.5% Following Weak Earnings

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.36, approximately 24,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,283,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $114.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other Haymaker Acquisition news, CFO Stephen Lazarus bought 75,000 shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $489,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The company has a market cap of $265.87 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92.

About Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW)

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

