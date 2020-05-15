Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.50.

Shares of ASR opened at $98.91 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average of $156.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $209.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

