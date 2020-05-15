GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $3.25. The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.62. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GreenSky shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 24,157 shares trading hands.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GreenSky from $9.50 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 12.9% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in GreenSky by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $678.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

