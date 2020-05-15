Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Down 15.1% After Earnings Miss

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares traded down 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.48, 600,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 420,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07).

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $894.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.