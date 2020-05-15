Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Position Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 131.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

