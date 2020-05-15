Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €13.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($15.23) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.45) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.11 ($16.41).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €9.25 ($10.75) on Tuesday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.57 and a 200 day moving average of €13.36.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

