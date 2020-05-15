Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Trading Down 10.9% After Earnings Miss

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s share price dropped 10.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.75, approximately 564,138 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 281,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 86.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 247,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 65.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

