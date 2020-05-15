Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 71 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,239.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,325.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

