George Makris, Jr. Purchases 9,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,134.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFNC. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,478,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,203,000 after acquiring an additional 278,589 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 368.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,633,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,419,000 after purchasing an additional 367,801 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,258,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

