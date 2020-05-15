GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $133.24 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 9.18%.

GeoPark stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $491.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.49. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $22.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRK shares. Eight Capital downgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Itau Unibanco upgraded GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered GeoPark from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

