Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Short Interest Update

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GRMN opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $435,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

