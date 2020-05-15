Gareth Thomas Acquires 29,850 Shares of Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) Stock

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Gareth Thomas acquired 29,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,149 ($13,350.43).

Shares of SHRE opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Share Plc. has a 12 month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 million and a P/E ratio of -320.00.

Share (LON:SHRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

