Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $6.20. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gamida Cell shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 32,819 shares changing hands.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gamida Cell stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $157.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

