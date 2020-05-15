Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) PT Lowered to $29.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 470.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 149,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

