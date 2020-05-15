GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s peers have a beta of 2.22, indicating that their average stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GalianoGoldInc . and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 388 1115 1209 38 2.33

GalianoGoldInc . currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 50.62%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 14.48% 14.27% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.27% 6.74% 2.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 112.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 13.50

GalianoGoldInc .’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . peers beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

