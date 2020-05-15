FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $17.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

NYSE AMP opened at $117.37 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.53.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

