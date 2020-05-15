Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 280.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Varonis Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza acquired 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,613. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Segev-Gal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,524 shares in the company, valued at $828,028.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,094 shares of company stock worth $10,748,948 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.54.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

