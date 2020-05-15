Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,237 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.73.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

