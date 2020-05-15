Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 261,374 Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 261,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $180,263,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,852,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,330,000 after purchasing an additional 319,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,911,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 466,942 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,078,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100 over the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

DAR opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.