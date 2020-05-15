Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 205,740 Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

