Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $269.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

